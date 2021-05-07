South Africa

WATCH | 'These wounds keep being opened all over again': Pule’s family relives trauma

By Staff Reporter - 07 May 2021 - 15:56
Nthuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of his eight-month pregnant lover Tshegofatso Pule, appeared at the Roodepoort magistrate's court for a bail hearing. He was denied bail.
Image: Deepa Kesa/TimesLIVE

A second bid to be released on bail by Ntuthuko Shoba has failed in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court.

Magistrate Delize Smith said on Friday it was not in the interest of justice to release him.

Shoba is the alleged mastermind behind the murder of his lover Tshegofatso Pule, who was eight months pregnant.

“These wounds keep being opened all over again,” family spokesperson Bothlale Modisane said after hearing Shoba’s second bail application was denied on Friday morning.

She said the family planned to take the trial within their stride and one day at a time.

Modisane said nothing could have prepared the family for something of this nature.

“It is going to be shattering, it’s going to be heartbreaking, there’s going to be a lot of tears.”

Ntuthuko Shoba to remain in custody after second bail bid fails

Shoba is accused of masterminding the murder of his eight-month pregnant lover Tshegofatso Pule last June.
Shoba willingly assisted police to help find Tshegofatso Pule's killer: defence

Ntuthuko Shoba willingly assisted the police to help track down his lover Tshegofatso Pule’s killer by providing them with the CCTV footage from his ...
