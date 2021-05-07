WATCH | 'These wounds keep being opened all over again': Pule’s family relives trauma

A second bid to be released on bail by Ntuthuko Shoba has failed in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court.

Magistrate Delize Smith said on Friday it was not in the interest of justice to release him.

Shoba is the alleged mastermind behind the murder of his lover Tshegofatso Pule, who was eight months pregnant.

“These wounds keep being opened all over again,” family spokesperson Bothlale Modisane said after hearing Shoba’s second bail application was denied on Friday morning.