Teacher's family welcomes killer's life sentence
The family of Lesedi Khumontle Mokgosi, 25, a teacher at Mokoba Secondary School in Magong village near Mogwase in North West, say they can finally start moving on after her killer was sentenced to life imprisonment by the North West High Court on Wednesday.
The suspect, Akanyang Rakodi, was arrested in July for the murder of Mokgosi, who was found at her flat with her arms and legs tied up...
