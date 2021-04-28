SA vaccine rollout back on track?
Today, the Sisonke trial that uses Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine will resume after it was temporarily stopped due to rare blood clot disorders recorded among eight people in the US.
In SA, about 300,000 health workers have been inoculated with the J&J jab and none of the blood clots that were recorded in the US happened here, likely because the occurrence is so rare...
