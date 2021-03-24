Risk of flash flooding due to heavy rains in Gauteng today

The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain over the southern and central parts of Gauteng on Wednesday which may result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges and difficult driving conditions.

The cautionary notice also applies to north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, north-western parts of the Free State and western and southern parts of the North West.

The outlook for Pretoria is cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, with temperatures at a minimum of 14ºC and high of 23ºC.

Johannesburg shares the same forecast with a maximum temperature of 22ºC.

Mbombela is set to be cloudy with morning fog and drizzle, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Cape Town is expected to be hot with a light to moderate southerly wind. Temperatures are predicted to peak at 33ºC.

Durban is forecast to be partly cloudy with minimum and maximum temperatures of 17ºC and 25ºC.

