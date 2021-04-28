SA is likely to experience third wave in winter, says Prof Abdool Karim

SA is likely to experience a third wave of Covid-19 infections during winter, when temperatures drop and people’s immunity will be weakened.

This is according to esteemed epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who until recently was chair of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19.

“When I look at the trends, there is a reasonable likelihood we may see the third wave at the end of June and in July. That is when we are mostly indoors,” Karim said in an interview with SAfm on Wednesday.

Abdool Karim was recently appointed as a member of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Science Council.

He said only a few countries would be in a position to avoid a third wave of infections due to their vaccination rollouts.

“What we should be doing is trying to do our vaccinations as quick as possible so we vaccinate the majority of our healthcare workers and the elderly before the next wave comes so it is less severe,” he said.