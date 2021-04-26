Residents cite insufficient food, lack of warm clothes and blankets
Government doesn’t care for us: Kaserne fire survivors
Cold tents, a meagre breakfast of four slices of bread and little soup with tea, no lunch, supper or bread with cabbage and no medical assistance for sick children, are some of the living conditions that fire victims of the Kaserne building, in Johannesburg, are complaining about...
