WATCH | 'Winter has come early this year': Snowfall in Drakensberg

26 April 2021 - 11:40
Scene at Afriski after snow fell.
Image: Afriski/Twitter

Winter came early in parts of the country this year as snow fell along the Drakensberg Mountain Range on the Lesotho border. 

According to social media posts, some light snow fell on the higher ground in Lesotho on Friday night, heading into the weekend. 

Afriski shared the first images of snow along the Lesotho border

“Winter has come early this year,” said Afriski. 

Take a look at the snaps below.

Chilly Ultra-Trail Drakensberg

The Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2021 also took place this weekend after last year's event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ultra-trail is a festival of trail running with events of 160km, 100km, 62km, 30km and 21km. 

All events take place within the Southern area of the internationally renowned Maloti Drakensberg World Heritage Site and large swathes of this iconic wilderness are traversed. 

The trail took place over three days. 

The winner of this year's 160km run was Cape Town-born Ryan Sandes in a time of 22:30:38.

“My first 100 miler on home soil. Thank you Ultra-Trail Drakensberg for an epic experience. Having not slept last night I am a little short on words but flip that was rad. Local is lekker,” he wrote on Instagram. 

Life after dark in Lesotho...🇱🇸 The temperatures last night plummeted to well below zero. 🌡 The aid station crew...

Posted by Ultra-Trail Drakensberg - UTD on Friday, April 23, 2021

TimesLIVE

