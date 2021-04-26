WATCH | 'Winter has come early this year': Snowfall in Drakensberg
Winter came early in parts of the country this year as snow fell along the Drakensberg Mountain Range on the Lesotho border.
According to social media posts, some light snow fell on the higher ground in Lesotho on Friday night, heading into the weekend.
Afriski shared the first images of snow along the Lesotho border
“Winter has come early this year,” said Afriski.
Take a look at the snaps below.
LIGHT SNOW ❄️— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) April 23, 2021
We are currently experiencing light snowfall at Afriski - the second sign of snow in April alone! @SnowReportSA @StormReportSA1 @GetawayMagazine @visitlesotho @TheReporterLS @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/NLg59k5pYN
View from the top as a snow storm blows over Afriski ❄️❄️❄️— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) April 23, 2021
Video by Martin Schultz @_ArriveAlive @visitlesotho @TheReporterLS @SnowReportSA @StormReportSA1 @SAWeatherServic pic.twitter.com/GIwV0GoNrf
Some heavy snowfall coming in waves! ❄️— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) April 23, 2021
ROAD UPDATE: Roads are currently still open to all vehicles.
Video by Martin Schultz @_ArriveAlive @visitlesotho @TheReporterLS @SAWeatherServic @SnowReportSA @GetawayMagazine pic.twitter.com/Srd31FHGqn
Scenes at Afriski this morning after snow fell throughout the evening ❄️❄️❄️.— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) April 24, 2021
Winter has come early this year! #Afriski #Winter2021 pic.twitter.com/FYPVGIYZke
Chilly Ultra-Trail Drakensberg
The Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2021 also took place this weekend after last year's event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ultra-trail is a festival of trail running with events of 160km, 100km, 62km, 30km and 21km.
All events take place within the Southern area of the internationally renowned Maloti Drakensberg World Heritage Site and large swathes of this iconic wilderness are traversed.
The trail took place over three days.
The winner of this year's 160km run was Cape Town-born Ryan Sandes in a time of 22:30:38.
“My first 100 miler on home soil. Thank you Ultra-Trail Drakensberg for an epic experience. Having not slept last night I am a little short on words but flip that was rad. Local is lekker,” he wrote on Instagram.
Life after dark in Lesotho...🇱🇸 The temperatures last night plummeted to well below zero. 🌡 The aid station crew...Posted by Ultra-Trail Drakensberg - UTD on Friday, April 23, 2021