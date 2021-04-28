Ramaphosa takes the stand at Zondo commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to finally detail what he and the ANC knew and or did about allegations of state capture when he takes to the stand before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Wednesday morning.

Ramaphosa, who has been at the helm of the ANC since 2017, will be giving testimony before the inquiry as the political head of the governing party, whose leaders have been deeply implicated in the allegations of the looting of the state, including aiding the dubious business interest of the Guptas, who are the focal point of the commission’s probe.

Other members of the ANC team, including ANC head of policy Jeff Radebe and national executive committee (NEC) member Ronald Lamola, had already made their way into the commission venue before 9am ahead of Ramaphosa's much anticipated arrival.

A media contingent was also camped outside awaiting his arrival.

Ramaphosa is expected to detail the extent of his knowledge of the Gupta brothers, his interaction with them as well as the extent of their relationship with the ANC.

He is also expected to give details of his relationship with controversial facilities management company Bosasa as well as its donation towards his ANC presidential campaign.