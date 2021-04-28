GALLERY: President Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo commission
President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at the state capture inquiry.
The president appears at the state capture commission to testify in his capacity as the president of the African National Congress.
This week he will explain his party's role, and what he did when he was deputy president of the ANC under Jacob Zuma.
He will return to the commission in May in his capacity as state president.
