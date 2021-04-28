'Exercising our right to vote is by far the most powerful form of protest'

Vote out corrupt individuals - President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on voters not to elect corrupt individuals in the forthcoming local government elections, adding that it’s the only power they can use.



“I call on you to demonstrate with your vote your intolerance for corruption, theft and mismanagement of the funds that are meant to benefit you, the citizen. These elections are an opportunity to make your voice heard and to be part of the change you want to see,” said Ramaphosa...