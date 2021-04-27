South Africa

WATCH | Gigaba’s Gupta gifts: Highlights from Norma Mngoma’s state capture testimony

By times live - 27 April 2021 - 12:32

After lengthy delay applications put forward by former minister Malusi Gigaba’s legal team, Norma Mngoma, estranged wife of Gigaba, took the stand at the state capture inquiry on Monday evening.

This followed her refusal to testify at the inquiry a week before. 

During her testimony, Mngoma levelled allegations against Gigaba regarding his relationship with the Gupta family and threats she had received prior to her testimony. 

Today the inquiry continues to hear evidence related to Eskom and the Estina dairy farm. 

