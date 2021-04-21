Motorists urged to be vigilant as 'spike gangs' target Tshwane roads

Criminals are laying spikes on roads in and around Tshwane and robbing motorists when they stop.

Tshwane metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the highway patrol unit has been deployed to monitor hotspots.

This was confirmed by Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo, who said police visibility “has been intensified with the deployment of a highway patrol unit”.

Mahamba urged motorists to remain vigilant and to try to avoid hitting any object “even if it looks like a plastic bottle”.

He said no arrests had been made yet in connection with the incidents.