Motorists urged to be careful
Criminal gang uses women to dupe motorists
North West police have arrested seven people believed to be members of a gang that used women posing as prostitutes and hikers to lure motorists to stop, then rob them and take their vehicles.
Spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the seven people were arrested over the weekend and were linked to various cases of hijacking, murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and theft committed in Hartbeespoortdam, Muldersdrift and Attridgeville...
