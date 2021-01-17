Hijack suspects found with 2 luxury vehicles, plus weapons

Two suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the Vereeniging magistrate's court on Monday, on charges of possession of hijacked vehicles, unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

This comes as a result of a multidisciplinary takedown operation in response to a hijacking and kidnapping that happened on Monday, January 11, where a driver was allegedly kept hostage and released a few hours later by the suspects, said Brig Mathapelo Peters.

An intelligence-driven operation on Thursday led the team to a house in Sharpeville where police found the sought Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV plus a Mercedes-Benz sedan that has since been confirmed as sought by police in a case reported at Dawn Park SAPS in December.

A search of the vehicles and the premises led to the discovery of a total of 10 firearms, plus seven magazines, over 180 ammunition of different firearms, explosives, signal jammer, and housebreaking implements.

Police subsequently arrested the two suspects found on the crime scene.