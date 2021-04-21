South Africa

Gang linked to string of violent crimes in Limpopo town nabbed

By Khanyisile Ngcobo - 21 April 2021 - 14:29
Five men linked to a string of serious crimes in Limpopo have been arrested. File photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A gang of suspects linked to a string of serious and violent crimes in the Sekhukhune area has been arrested, Limpopo police confirmed on Wednesday.

The five men, aged between 34 and 45, were nabbed at their homes during a joint operation between Limpopo police's provincial tracking team, provincial investigations unit, Limpopo police's highway patrol team and Jane Furse police officers.

They were arrested in connection with 10 cases of murder, ATM bombings, safe blasting and business robberies allegedly committed in the area over several months.

“Several items such as plasma TVs, clothing, cellphones and a fridge that were reportedly stolen from various retail stores and residences were recovered during the arrest,” Limpopo police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

According to police, the men are “believed to be a part of a gang of criminals that has been terrorising members of the community, especially the business sector, in and around Sekhukhune”.

One of the suspects nabbed was later revealed to be on bail for an ATM bombing that took place outside Tzaneen in October 2020.

Ngoepe confirmed that a manhunt for the remaining suspects was under way and said those arrested may still be linked to other similar crimes in the province.  

Limpopo commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba praised the police for a “sterling job” in apprehending the men.

“We will keep fighting these criminals until they are behind bars and find no space to operate in Limpopo,” he said.

TimesLIVE

