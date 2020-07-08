Robber who abducted e-hailing driver jailed for 30 years

A 21-year-old man who lured an e-hailing cab driver to Durban Station, posing as a customer before abducting and robbing him, has been served with a lengthy jail term.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Ndumiso Nduduzo Magwaza appeared in the Pietermaritzburg regional court earlier this month. He was convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm, 10 years imprisonment for robbery and five years for kidnapping.

The attack occurred on October 3 2019 at 7pm when the e-hailing driver received a request to pick up a passenger at Durban Station.

While he was driving, the "passenger" pulled out a firearm, forced him into the boot of the vehicle and drove with him to Dube Village at Inanda, where he instructed the driver to jump out.

Mbele said the 24-year-old victim reported the matter to Inanda police and was taken to hospital for injuries he sustained while locked in the boot.