Some MPs reluctant to scrutinise wrongdoing by executive as it is perceived as career limiting – Modise

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has described it as “a pity” that parliament’s portfolio committees had to be woken up by public revelations of state capture to try and hold the executive to account.

Modise was on Monday on the stand before the Zondo commission into state capture where she and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo were giving evidence as the joint executive authority of parliament and what the legislature had been doing about the allegations of wrongdoing over the years.

Modise said parliamentary committees were legally empowered to investigate and scrutinise the work of the executive as part of their legislative oversight role.

“No committee actually has an excuse for not asking pointed questions, for not investigating, for not calling for witnesses and for not summonsing people because committees in legislatures have the same powers. I want to say that it is a pity that we had to wake up when the issues around allegations of state capture were there because these are the powers of the committees,” she said.

Modise said parliament had further powers which enabled MPs to call for snap debates and motions and to “actually put the executive on the spot”.

Modise said the revelations of alleged capture of the state had forced parliament to refocus committees to make them more deliberate about following up on issues, which she said would be intensified before the current term of parliament finished.

“When the allegations of state capture were given and came out into the public, parliament woke up and then deliberately said to committees, ‘you shall now look at these allegations and investigate them’,” she said.