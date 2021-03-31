Ebrahim Patel forced to appoint acting chair of lotteries commission - again

DA MP Dean Macpherson argued that the briefing was four months late and could have taken place earlier to avoid taking a drastic and urgent decision.

“We knew that there was going to be an extreme delay in the appointment of an acting chairperson and yet here we are, four months later, still talking about it. This is a crisis of the NLC governance that was entirely predictable,” he said.

The DA voted for the appointment of an independent candidate. Explaining this decision, Macpherson questioned the integrity of Brown's appointment. He said the acting commission had failed to speak out against wrongdoing which took place at the commission unabated for over 10 years. He also said it would not be wise to appoint another existing board member, arguing that chaos would ensue.

“I've got a feeling that if the current board members who have sought to challenge the process continue in the way they have, we are going to see an ensuing fight or an ensuing case of problems in the NLC, and that we cannot deal with,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ANC voted in favour of Brown's extension as acting chairperson.

“The only logical thing that can be done right now is to extend the appointment of the existing acting chair, because I am of the view that with the report having been submitted we will soon have a duly appointed chairperson of the NLC,” said ANC MP Judy Hermans.

“We look forward to the matters at NLC to be attended to and that we have a fully functional organisation that will really uplift the poorest of the poor in the county through implementing the mandate.”

ACDP MP Wayne Thring voted with the ANC, citing time constraints.

“We would have also preferred an external acting chair to be appointed, but I think under the conditions we are currently in the only viable solution that I can see is that the position of the acting chair be extended,” he said.