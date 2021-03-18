Let facts, not factions, be judge of Busi
When ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe addressed his party caucus just hours before the sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday, the move signified the precarious nature of ANC factions and how they play out on key levers of the state.
Mantashe told the divided caucus to vote in support of parliament establishing an inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office...
