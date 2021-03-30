Mkhwebane has a case to answer, says ANC NEC

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has a prima facie case to answer.

This was the conclusion made during the ruling party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting which took place at the weekend and extended into Monday night.

“Following the findings of the independent experts that the public protector had a prima facie case to answer, the ANC caucus agreed to support a motion in the National Assembly to move to the next stage of the process in terms of its rules,” said ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in his closing remarks.

Ramaphosa said the ANC’s highest decision-making body between conferences had reflected on the ANC’s approach to the issue of the public protector now playing out in parliament.

“The NEC noted that the matter was dealt with in terms of the rules adopted by the National Assembly for the removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution. The NEC confirmed the responsibility of the ANC political committee in parliament to oversee matters before caucus and to consult with, and be guided by, officials and headquarters as and when required.”

The National Assembly recently voted in favour of a panel report that recommended a special committee be instituted to investigate Mkhwebane’s fitness to occupy her position after it found a prima facie case of incompetence against her.