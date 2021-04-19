Sindi Dlathu, Nasty C & Martin Lawrence: see what your fave celebs go up to this weekend
We love how our faves chose to enjoy their weekend by having fun in their own way.
Whether it was admiring Justin Bieber’s “peaches” at the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta or celebrating a new milestone, these celebs seemed to have made the most of the weekend.
SA rapper Nasty C spent his weekend at the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta.
Drippin’ in that "young boy swag", Nasty C seemed to have had a ball at the museum as he showed his respect to the likes of American rappers T.I, Migos and Young Thug.
As the gift of life is very precious during these Covid-19 times, Hollywood movie star Martin Lawrence seemed grateful to be turning a year older this weekend.
The renowned actor and comedian celebrated his 56th birthday surrounded by his close friends and family.
He also stepped into his new chapter with a few pairs of fresh sneakers that he received as a gift for his birthday.
Contrary to her ruthless character as Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana on the popular telenovela, The River, actress Sindi Dlathu got the chance to meet and bond with her young supporters who consistently show her craft some love.
This weekend, the actress and her team hosted a luncheon where they invited her supporters to sing, dine and share memorable moments.
Calling it the “first" of many luncheons to come, Sindi also expressed how her supporters touched her heart in a “very special way”.
Reality TV star and businesswoman Angela Simmons got us wishing it was summer again in SA when she stepped out in her gorgeous white blouse and blue short jeans this weekend.
Looking radiant with her sun-kissed skin, the reality TV star and businesswoman seems to always get it right when it comes to pulling together a fashionable look.
Taking on what seems to be a new perspective on life, photographer and model Thickleeyonce gave us a glimpse of what she perceives as "self-love" with an amazing artsy picture of herself.
Thickleeyonce pushed the envelope when she "stirred her creativity" with a take on Bombay Sapphire meets fashion type of creation.