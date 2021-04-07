Parties deploy heavyweights for Busisiwe Mkhwebane probe
ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude is most likely going to lead the parliamentary process that will probe public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.
SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE understands that the ANC has deployed a group of senior MPs to the special committee that will inquire into whether there are grounds for Mkhwebane's removal.
Dlakude, Mondli Gungubele, Richard Dyantyi, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Judy Hermans, Xola Nqola and Bekizwe Nkosi will make up the ANC's complement of the special committee. Chairperson of the higher education committee, Philemon Mapulane, and Teiliswa Mgweba will be the party's alternate members.
The EFF — which had threatened to go to court to challenge the parliamentary process — has deployed its leader Julius Malema to the committee, while the DA, whose chief whip Natasha Mazzone tabled the motion to remove Mkhwebane, has deployed Annelie Lotriet and Leon Schreiber.
TimesLIVE understands that National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise received the names at the end of March, which was the deadline for parties to submit names for the process.
The committee will have 26 members representing each of the 14 political parties represented in the National Assembly. Only 11 will be voting members of the committee, with 15 non-voting members.
The National Assembly last month voted in favour of establishing the committee to probe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office when it adopted the report of an independent panel of experts which recommended that such a committee be established.
Parliamentary rules require the section 194 committee to conduct an inquiry, to establish whether the charges are sustainable and to report to the National Assembly.
The committee’s report will have to contain findings, recommendations and reasons and must be scheduled for consideration and debate with appropriate urgency.
The full list of members are:
VOTING MEMBERS
ANC
Dlakude, Ms Doris Eunice
Dyantyi, Mr Qubudile Richard
Joemat-Pettersson, Ms Tina Monica
Gungubele, Mr Mondli
Hermans, Ms Judy
Nkosi, Mr Bekizwe Simon
Mapulane, Mr Mohlopi Phillemon (Alternate)
Mgweba, Ms Teiliswa (Alternate)
DA
Lotriet, Dr Annelie
Schreiber, Dr Leon Amos
EFF
Malema, Mr Julius Sello
IFP
Majozi, Ms Zandile
Freedom Front Plus
Mulder, Dr Cornelius Petrus
NON-VOTING MEMBERS
ANC
Tolashe, Ms Nokuzola Gladys
Nqola, Mr Xola
DA
Nodada, Mr Baxolile Babongile
EFF
Maotwe, Ms Omphile Mankoba Confidence
IFP
Msimang, Prof Christian Themba
Freedom Front Plus
Denner, Ms Heloise
African Christian Democratic Party
Sukers, Ms Marie Elizabeth
UDM
Holomisa, Mr Bantubonke Harrington
African Transformation Movement
Marawu, Ms Thandiswa Linnen
GOOD
August, Mr Shaun
National Freedom Party
Shaik-Emam, Mr Ahmed Munzoor
African Independent Congress
Ntshayisa, Mr Lulama Maxwell
Congress of the People
Madisha, Mr William Mothipa
Pan Africanist Congress
Nyhontso, Mr Mzwanele
Al Jama-ah
Hendricks, Mr Mogamad Ganief Ebrahim
