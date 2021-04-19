South Africa

Zondo commsison slams burglary

Zondo vows commission of inquiry into state capture won't be bullied after break-in at its offices

19 April 2021 - 11:14
Siviwe Feketha Political Reporter

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has warned that the commission of inquiry into state capture would not allow itself to be bullied and intimidated into not finishing up its work following break ins and theft of a computer and a monitor at its premises in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Speaking on Monday ahead of the testimony for National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise, Zondo said he had gotten a report during the week that a bullet was found in one of the commission’s offices after someone had apparently broken through the window, which was followed by second break in and theft on Sunday...

