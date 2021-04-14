Boulders owners still trying to understand cultural incident at mall

The CRL Rights Commission said on Wednesday it would be unable to give recommendations for the cultural incident that happened at Boulders Mall in Midrand until the centre manager in the middle of the storm has come before the commission.

Redefined Property CEO Andrew Konig appeared before the commission with his legal counsel to give an update on what the company has done to rectify the matter.

This comes after cultural activist Thando Mahlangu was kicked out of the mall for wearing his traditional Ndebele attire.

In footage that was widely circulated on social media a few weeks ago, mall manager Jose Maponyane can be heard saying Mahlangu was not dressed appropriately.

Maponyane is currently on suspension while the matter is being investigated.

“We have directly engaged with Mahlangu and his advisers and we also went to the royal council of Mthambothini to pay our deep respects and apologise to the Ndebele nation. We seek atonement from the Ndebele nation,” Konig said.