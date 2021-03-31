Ndebele activist Mahlangu blames Western bias for cultural storm
Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu, who was at the centre of the cultural storm at Boulders Shopping Centre in Midrand, said he was profiled because the SA economy is built around Western cultures and customs.
“What happened can show South Africans what we are facing every day. Imagine having to explain to people that I'm Ndebele. Most people think we are from an event or going to an event. In SA, people don't think we can sit in a boardroom wearing our traditional clothes,” he said...
