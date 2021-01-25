Senior pastor defends Bishop Stephen Zondo
A senior pastor from the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries has defended the church's leader, Archbishop Stephen Zondo, who has been accused of rape by several women.
Lydia Malete on Monday told the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) that her relative, who claimed she was raped by Zondo, was lying...
