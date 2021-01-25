Prophet decries reputation harm
Another church points accusing finger at CRL commission
A second church has accused the commission holding hearings into allegations of abuse in places of worship of stripping them of their right to dignity after the hearing was live streamed on social media platforms and national television.
Last week, Sowetan reported on allegations of rape levelled against a well-known prophet n the Vaal...
