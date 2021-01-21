South Africa

Prophet raped me during prayer session, woman tells commission

21 January 2021 - 17:04

A well known prophet from the Midvaal in Gauteng was on Thursdayaccused of rape, financial and emotional abuse at the hearings held by a Chapter 9 institution.

A victim who cannot be named told the  Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) that she was raped twice at a church last year...

