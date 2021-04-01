Ndebele rights activist tells CRL Rights Commission he wants suspended Boulders staffer reinstated

Mahlangu forgives mall manager who humiliated him over attire

Ndebele rights activist Thando Mahlangu says he wants the manager who was suspended from Boulders shopping centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, to be reinstated to his position.



“If he apologised last week, I would not have forgiven him because he humiliated me. But after speaking and consulting with my mother and other traditional activists I have decided to forgive him,” said Mahlangu...