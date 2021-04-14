Millions of Pfizer vaccines are on the way, says Zweli Mkhize

The government has received formal acceptance and confirmation from Pfizer to increase the country’s vaccine doses from 20 million to 30 million, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

“This therefore means that we can now guarantee that the number of people that will be vaccinated with Pfizer increases from 10 million to 15 million,” said Mkhize, who appeared before parliaments’ portfolio committee on health.

Mkhize updated the nation on the Johnson & Johnson clinical trial and answered questions on vaccines, procurement and progress on the rollout programme. Mkhize said on Tuesday that SA would temporarily suspend the J&J vaccination rollout while scientists investigate possible links between it and a rare type of blood clot in the brain.

Mkhize said the Department of Health has procured a total of 31 million vaccines from Johnson & Johnson. An agreement was signed and the initial purchase price has been paid, he added.

“This agreement included an option for the department to call for 20 [more] million vaccines after the signing of the initial agreement. This option was immediately exercised to ensure that we secure enough vaccines, hence we are now procuring a total of 31 million vaccines from Johnson & Johnson.”