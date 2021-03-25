Traditional leaders lay complaint over 'traditional attire' incident at shopping centre

The National House of Traditional Leaders has lodged formal complaints with the CRL Rights Commission, the SA Human Rights Commission, management of Boulders Shopping Centre in Midrand and Clicks over a man wearing traditional Ndebele attire being asked to leave a shopping centre.

A video clip that went viral depicted the centre manager instructing Thando Mahlangu to leave because of the way he was dressed.

Retailer Clicks issued a statement, distancing itself from the incident and said it would lay a formal complaint with the centre. Clicks said they had intervened and allowed Mahlangu to do his shopping in their store.

“We are extremely embarrassed by the centre manager's behaviour and will be putting in a formal complaint,” Clicks said in a statement.

The National House of Traditional Leaders said that as custodians of cultures, customs and values, traditional leaders believed that shopping complexes and other public institutions should always seek to accommodate and promote tolerance in respect of cultural diversity as enjoined by the constitution.

“SA is a multicultural and multiracial society, hence we advocate for the respect of all cultures,” it said in a statement.

They condemned the incident and were dismayed, rejecting any form of encroachment by individuals or institutions on the cultural practices and beliefs of Africans.

“Any form of prejudice, particularly in respect of African cultures, is an antithesis of our founding tenets as a constitutional democracy and must be condemned with the abhorrence it deserves.

“South Africans needed to stand united in their diversity and defend the principle of a rainbow nation as advocated by the late former President Nelson Mandela.