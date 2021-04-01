eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza’s job hangs in the balance

Sipho Nzuza’s future as eThekwini municipality city manager is hanging in the balance following a decision by council that the mayor discusses with him the implications of continuing to draw a salary while he is barred from performing his duties by a court of law.

This follows a court ruling this week dismissing his application for relaxed bail conditions.

Nzuza is one of the accused in the R320m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) corruption and fraud matter.

He was arrested in March last year and granted R50,000 bail with conditions that prohibited him from rendering his accounting officer duties to the city.

His failure to petition the court for relaxed bail conditions has compelled the city to grapple with consequences of him drawing a salary while he does not work.

At an executive council meeting on Wednesday, a proposal was made for mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to “to engage him about the implications”.