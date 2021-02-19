Ace Magashule greets supporters from car's sunroof, ducks rally amid Covid rules

The much-anticipated address by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to hundreds of his supporters in Bloemfontein will no longer take place.

This comes after Magashule was advised by his lawyers not to address a rally in Bloemfontein following his brief appearance in the city's magistrate's court on corruption charges.

ANC member Joe Maswanganyi said the advice was that Magashule could not be seen as breaking lockdown regulations.

The current regulations do not allow for political gatherings.

“The level 3 regulations are strict, if the SG comes on stage they will arrest him and embarrass him,” said Maswanganyi.

After his appearance in court, Magashule was driven to the park where his supporters were gathered. But there was a sudden change of heart as he was seen quickly returning to his car and sped off.

Maswanganyi said the advice for Magashule to give the rally a miss came from his lawyers.