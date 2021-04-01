Letters

Five keys to raising successful children

By Reader Letter - 01 April 2021 - 11:29
Children can be successful if they feel that someone cares deeply about whether they succeed or fail, the writer says.
Children can be successful without a lot of outside help, because charity begins at home. Here are five things that will make any child more successful:

  • Support. Children need to know that someone is in their corner. They can be successful if they feel that someone cares deeply about whether they succeed or fail, and if someone is proud of their successes and their efforts;
  • Boundaries and expectations. Children need adults, period! Parents who are firm and loving have children who do better at school, feel more self-confident and get into less trouble than children whose parents are too strict or too lenient;
  • Empowerment. All people need to know they make a difference. Encourage children to provide service to others. Make sure they take part in school, community or religious organisations that give them the chance to do community service;
  • Constructive use of time. After school, children still need to be involved in constructive activities. Research shows that children who watch more than 10 hours of TV per week are at a greater risk of drug use, early sexual experience and failure; and
  • Parental love. Love begins in the home. If you cannot love your family well, then how will you love others? Love has no boundaries and will not fail. When you pursue this in your home, don't be surprised by how powerful love can be.

It's a gift you are not only giving your children, but also the world as you prepare to launch those arrows into society.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

