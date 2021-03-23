South Africa

Zandile Gumede named as one of 9 role players as corruption case moves to high court

Bail extended for former eThekwini mayor and 20 co-accused

23 March 2021 - 11:36
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede outside the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede outside the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Image: Mluleki Mdletshe

The multimillion-rand corruption case of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 20 co-accused has been transferred to the high court.

On Tuesday Gumede, dressed in a red and black ensemble and wearing two masks, appeared in the specialised commercial crime court, housed in the Durban magistrate's court building.

Gumede and her co-accused — including eThekwini municipal manager Sipho Nzuza, former chairperson of the infrastructure committee Mondli Mthembu and eThekwini deputy head of supply chain management Sandile Ngcobo — are accused of involvement in a 2016 Durban Solid Waste tender scandal amounting to R430m.

State prosecutor Ashika Lucken presented a 324-page indictment — which names Gumede as one of nine role players in the case — containing 2,786 charges to the court and defence teams.

Magistrate Dawn Somaroo told the court that all relevant documents pertaining to the case, including case dockets, a lengthy audit report and annexures, had been submitted to the defence.

“The pretrial will be handled by the high court.”

The accused have been ordered to appear in the high court on June 14. Their bail has been extended.

Outside the court, a stage and marquees had been erected for Gumede's supporters.

TimesLIVE

Staunch Zandile Gumede supporter gunned down outside his home

One of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s campaign co-ordinators was shot in Durban on Tuesday night and died in the early hours of Wednesday in ...
News
2 months ago

Delays in Zandile Gumede corruption prosecution helped her case with ANC integrity commission

Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli explained that the commission's report, which cleared Gumede, said currently there was no basis to recommend ...
News
3 months ago

Zandile Gumede given all-clear by KZN ANC integrity commission

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede can resume her legislature duties and be active in ANC programmes, the provincial executive committee has ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X