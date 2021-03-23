Zandile Gumede named as one of 9 role players as corruption case moves to high court

The multimillion-rand corruption case of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 20 co-accused has been transferred to the high court.

On Tuesday Gumede, dressed in a red and black ensemble and wearing two masks, appeared in the specialised commercial crime court, housed in the Durban magistrate's court building.

Gumede and her co-accused — including eThekwini municipal manager Sipho Nzuza, former chairperson of the infrastructure committee Mondli Mthembu and eThekwini deputy head of supply chain management Sandile Ngcobo — are accused of involvement in a 2016 Durban Solid Waste tender scandal amounting to R430m.

State prosecutor Ashika Lucken presented a 324-page indictment — which names Gumede as one of nine role players in the case — containing 2,786 charges to the court and defence teams.

Magistrate Dawn Somaroo told the court that all relevant documents pertaining to the case, including case dockets, a lengthy audit report and annexures, had been submitted to the defence.

“The pretrial will be handled by the high court.”

The accused have been ordered to appear in the high court on June 14. Their bail has been extended.

Outside the court, a stage and marquees had been erected for Gumede's supporters.

TimesLIVE