Back to the future as taxman decides the device in your hand is a 'telephone'

That thing you always have in your hand ... is it a smartphone, a cellphone, a mobile or a hand-held device?

Whatever you chose, you're wrong.

According to Samsung, the thing is “a machine for the reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, images or other data”.

But Samsung is also wrong, according to the SA Revenue Service (Sars), which vacillated but finally decided you are holding “a telephone for cellular networks or for other wireless networks designed for use when carried in the hand or on the person”.

Its change of mind in April 2018 made Samsung liable to pay duty on all the devices it had imported over the last eight months, and the company asked the Pretoria high court to overrule the tax authority and tell it to refund the money.