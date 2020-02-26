Tito Mboweni: Flashy preachers to be probed for suspected tax evasion

“Have you seen them? They feed people snake and grass and they walk on people, they do all kinds of crazy things in the name of God, hayi khona.

“And then you see them displaying wealth; the big cars, the doors that open both sides and all kinds of things - and they are not paying tax, these fellows. Some of them have private jets, and so on all in the name of God,” said Mboweni, speaking to journalists before delivering his budget speech in parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

Mboweni said he had mandated tax experts within the National Treasury and the tax service Sars to tighten up the country's laws governing the tax affairs of religious public-benefit organisations or churches.

“They said they are already paying tax, I said, 'where?'”

Mboweni said churches were mushrooming everywhere; the congregants were paying contributions but the church leaders did not pay taxes. He warned that this kind of lawlessness would bring the country down.

“I know I am going to get into trouble about this. The president will probably call me into his office and say, 'what did you say about that thing', and then I will tweet about it later,” he joked.