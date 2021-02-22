Ba2Cada has a case to answer, say Hawks
Radio host in court for tax fraud charges of R5m
Embattled Lesedi FM breakfast host Motseki “Ba2Cada” Leine faces 30 counts of tax fraud amounting to R5m.
Leine made an appearance before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Monday morning, but the matter was postponed to March 29...
