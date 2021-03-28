Tattooed teen who was barred from school finally enrolled and enjoys first day

A 16-year-old grade 10 pupil who was barred from attending a school because she has tattoos has now been enrolled and spent a happy first day there this week.

Her mother told TimesLIVE her daughter had made instant friends and had told her she believed it was the “best school ever”.

Teachers had offered to help her catch up on work.

The mother, through the Legal Resources Centre (LRC), had lodged papers in the Pietermaritzburg high court seeking to compel the non-fee paying school, a short walk from her home in Nottingham Road in KwaZulu-Natal, to admit her daughter.

In her affidavit, the mother, who is domestic worker, said she had relocated to the midlands town with her employers in December.

She said after being informed by provincial education authorities that there was a place for her daughter, the principal had told her did not like children from Joburg because they were trouble-makers who had gold teeth, piercings and tattoos.