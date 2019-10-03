Sars suspends disciplinary action after two of its executives resign

Two of South African Revenue Service's top executives have resigned following interaction between the taxman and their lawyers.

Yesterday, Sars announced that the lawyers of its head of IT Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane and that of group executive of employee relations Luther Lebelo, agreed to the termination of their employment with immediate effect.

The two were part of five executives placed on precautionary suspension in recent months pending the conclusion of their disciplinary process.

The other three are Teboho Mokoena, Refiloe Mokoena and Hlengani Mathebula, who resigned in August.