'I don't support alcohol and cigarette ban': Tito Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has revealed that he does not support the government's decision to continue with the ban on alcohol and cigarette sales as the country moves from level five to level four of the lockdown.

At the same time, Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter told MPs that the taxman has so far lost R1.5bn in tax revenue that could have been generated from the sale of alcohol and tobacco since the lockdown began on March 25.

Responding to questions during a joint virtual meeting of parliament's various finance committees, Mboweni indicated that he would have allowed the sale of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products to resume if he had his way, but has to support the cabinet collective decision.

“I didn't like the continuous ban on tobacco and alcohol but I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” Mboweni told MPs from the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

“I know I'm losing a lot of revenue in the middle of being under pressure to spend but nevertheless that's a decision of cabinet and I have to fall in line if want to (continue being) a member of the executive. If you can't fall in line you must leave, so one has to fall in line in that regard.”

Mboweni also stated that the National Treasury and the tax revenue service were expecting tax revenue collection to decline “by some 32% or more” as the coronavirus continued to cripple the economy, which would force government to borrow more money to finance its expenditure programmes.

Kieswetter said Sars was so far R13bn down on revenue due to a sluggish economy and this was likely to deteriorate further due to the effect of Covid-19.