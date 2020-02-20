Get a tax booster for your returns

The tax year-end is fast approaching and your window of opportunity to ensure less of your hard-earned money ends up with the taxman is closing.

In order for you to benefit from the various tax breaks afforded by the government, this is an important time to work through a tax checklist.

Making tax efficient investments is key to a healthy financial plan, yet many people fail to take this into account when looking at how they can maximise their potential returns, Allan Gray’s tax head, Carla Rossouw, says.

She suggests as a first step you review your retirement fund contributions, as well as contributions to a tax-free savings account.

Using a combination of the two products can reduce your income tax and boost your savings and provide you with future tax-free withdrawals.

The government gives you a tax deduction on the money you invest in a retirement fund up to an annual amount of 27.5% of the greater of your taxable income or remuneration, capped at R350,000 annually.

Most people don’t contribute this much in any tax year and can make greater use of retirement fund contributions and the tax breaks on offer.

But you may want to put some money in a tax-free savings account – it won’t give you a tax deduction now but your savings can grow tax free and you won’t have the same restrictions on access to your money or the investment limits that apply to retirement savings.

In both tax-free savings accounts and retirement funds, there is no tax on the interest, capital gains or dividends you earn while you are invested. Unlike a retirement fund, there is no tax deduction for contributions to a tax-free savings account but you can later draw the money free of tax.

The tax deduction for contributions to a retirement fund can boost your savings, but they are not tax free at retirement. You can access a limited amount tax-free at retirement (R500,000) and lower tax rates for over 65s and 75s.