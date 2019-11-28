Sars scores big as it wins R1bn tax evasion judgment

Sars on Thursday welcomed a judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ending a protracted R1bn dispute between the taxman and Africa Cash and Carry.

According to Sars, Africa Cash and Carry under declared its sales for the 2003 to 2009 tax years. It did this by manually manipulating its financial records, resulting in its income tax and VAT liability being understated.

The wholesaler objected to Sars' subsequent tax assessments of its under-disclosed income tax and VAT liability amounting to R1bn, and when the objection was disallowed, it appealed to the Tax Court.

That court, however, approved of how Sars estimated the under-disclosed sales figures, and dismissed the company's appeal.