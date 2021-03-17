Police in court facing murder charge after death of Mthokozisi Ntumba

Four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba, a bystander caught up in the protest by Wits University students last week, appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.

They covered their faces with buffs over their heads.

The public order policing unit members are Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseathata, 43, Madimetsa Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51.

The case is back in court on March 24 for a formal bail application. They face a charge of murder, three charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The count of murder is listed as a schedule 5 offence.

Each accused had their own representative. One of the legal representatives asked for the state to provide a post-mortem report, forensic investigation report and divulge whether they would use eyewitness statements.

The representatives asked about evidence used to make the charge a schedule five one when there was no post-mortem report.

It took half the day for proceedings to begin and students arrived late at court after a rainy start to the day. They chanted and sang struggle songs, at one point creating a circle around a placard that read: “Justice for Mthokozisi.”