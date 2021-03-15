Students regroup to throw rocks at police after water cannons used

The first day of the national shutdown of higher education institutions by students across the country got off to a rocky start in Braamfontein as police used water cannons to disperse students who had been blocking traffic and forcing shops to close.

Since 11am, students from various institutions had been going around Braamfontein, blocking streets with rocks and throwing garbage in the streets. The students also tried to force Rosebank College along Jorissen Street to close but did not succeed.

Security at the college rushed to stop protesting students and closed the gates.

For about two hours, the students continued to sing and chant on the streets, calling others to join in.

As the group reached the corner of Stiemens and De Beer streets, not far from where Mthokozisi Ntumba was killed, police came in numbers and used water cannons to disperse the students.