Violence in protests risks lives
The violent protests across the country as the students' national shutdown against financial exclusion continues, are getting out of hand. If they are allowed to carry on as they are, we risk losing more lives.
Two students were the latest to be injured in violent protests on Monday. One fell when officers used water cannons to disperse the crowd, while the other sustained injuries when rubber bullets were fired. This comes after last week's violence which left Mthokozisi Ntumba dead after being shot at by police. Four officers have since been arrested in connection with his death...
