Student union wants higher education minister to be held accountable for Mthokozisi Ntumba’s death

The SA Union of Students (SAUS) in KwaZulu-Natal has called for higher education minister Blade Nzimande to be held accountable for the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba.

Ntumba, 35, was killed in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, last week when the police allegedly shot him three times at close range with rubber bullets while dispersing protesting Wits University students.

His death sent shockwaves across the country, with police minister Bheki Cele coming under fire and the public accusing the police of negligence. Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the death.

On Monday, the union representing all university student representative councils (SRCs) at public universities joined the national mass protest action, calling for students with outstanding debts to be allowed to register.

SAUS’s Sinenhlanhla Nyaniso led hundreds of students to the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg to voice their grievances.