'A heartless move': Cele accuses Malema of using grieving family's pain for political mileage

Police minister Bheki Cele says he never discussed funeral arrangements with the family of Mthokozisi Ntumba during his visit to the family last week.

Ntumba, 35, was shot dead, allegedly by police, during a protest by students from the University of the Witwatersrand in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, last Wednesday.

Cele, who visited the family in Kempton Park the next day, has denied a statement made by EFF leader Julius Malema on Sunday suggesting that Cele had reneged on an alleged promise to the family regarding burial arrangements and payments.

Cele was responding to comments made by Malema, who after visiting the family on Sunday accused Cele of making empty promises to assist the family.

Cele said the claims were false and misleading.

Malema said on Sunday the family was not coping at all. “But what makes matters worse is that Bheki Cele came here and promised to help this family. But when they send them the things that they need, they are now being asked questions: 'Don't you have a funeral policy? Don't you have stokvel to contribute to your burial?'” Malema said.