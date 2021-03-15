Move to remember the man killed by police during protests

Students in call to name street after Mthokozisi Ntumba

The City of Johannesburg says it will not express any view on whether the municipality would support the renaming of De Beer Street in Braamfontein after the late Mthokozisi Ntumba.



Ntumba, 35, was killed on De Beer Street last week when police allegedly shot him three times from close range with rubber bullets while dispersing protesting Wits University students in Braamfontein. ..