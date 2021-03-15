Party plans to ask ConCourt to rule against use of weapons
EFF move to curb police use of weapons at protests
The EFF is planning to go to the Constitutional Court to declare the use of rubber bullets and stun grenades during protests a violation of human rights.
This was announced by EFF leader Julius Malema yesterday after visiting the family of Mthokozisi Ntumba, who was killed by police during a student protest...
